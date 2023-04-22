EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,231,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
EML Payments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.56.
EML Payments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EML Payments (EMCHF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.