Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

DAVA stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. Endava has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $115.86.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

