Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $1.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $461,000 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Energy Vault by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

