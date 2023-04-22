ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.31 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

