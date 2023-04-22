Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
