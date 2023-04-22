Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %
EPOKY stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.59.
Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
