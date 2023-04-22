Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EPOKY stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

