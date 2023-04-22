Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equifax by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,428,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

