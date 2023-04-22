Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.4% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

