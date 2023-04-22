ERC20 Market Cap Hits $11.80 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $147.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,240.93 or 1.00029881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01046379 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $241.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

