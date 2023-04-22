Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $74.91 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 518.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 123,045 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

