Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 902,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 596.7 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXETF opened at $4.82 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Extendicare

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

