F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

