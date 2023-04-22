F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after purchasing an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after buying an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

