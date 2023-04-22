F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.17 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $203.66.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

