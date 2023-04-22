F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $166.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.20. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $203.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in F5 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

