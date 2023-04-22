Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $719.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $728.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

