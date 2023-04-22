Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

