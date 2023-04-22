FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

