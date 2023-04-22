Ferrari (RACE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.7 %

Ferrari stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $286.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $21,139,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.96.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.