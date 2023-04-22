Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $274.50 million and approximately $62.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,195,179 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

