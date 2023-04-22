Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
FIS opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.
Insider Activity
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.