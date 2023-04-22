Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

