FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Michael Kelly Acquires 101,966 Shares

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Rating) insider Michael Kelly bought 101,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$158,047.30 ($106,072.01).

Michael Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FINEOS alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Kelly bought 210,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$245,070.00 ($164,476.51).

FINEOS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

FINEOS Company Profile

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a software-as-a-service core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.