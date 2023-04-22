First National Trust Co Has $33.08 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

