FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.