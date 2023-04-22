FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in March

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

