Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.81. Ford Motor shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 19,418,563 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.