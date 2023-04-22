Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,200 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
