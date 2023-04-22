Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,200 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

LEN opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

