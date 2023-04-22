Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

