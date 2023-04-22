Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 98,800 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.8 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.