Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,394,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 4.7 %

Baxter International stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

