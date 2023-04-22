Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

