Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

