Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 272.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

