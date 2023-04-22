Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.78 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 22.4% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 273,614 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Open Text by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $37.80 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

