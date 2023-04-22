Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.81 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $145.10 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

