Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

