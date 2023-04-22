Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

