Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

