Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in STERIS by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $245.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

