Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

