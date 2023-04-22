Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $199.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

