Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 11,700 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

