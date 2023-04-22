Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

