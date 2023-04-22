Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.