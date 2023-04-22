Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,155,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.62 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

