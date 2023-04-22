Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

