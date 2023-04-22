Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.23.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.