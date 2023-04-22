Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,132 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

