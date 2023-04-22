Forsta AP Fonden Sells 48,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 184,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

